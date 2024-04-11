Jarvis allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three over 2.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Colorado.

Jarvis ushered the game from the sixth to eighth innings, giving the Diamondbacks a chance to tie the game and eventually take the lead. He was pulled with two outs in the eighth after giving up a double and was not around to get the win, but he played a significant role in Arizona's comeback victory. Jarvis serves as a multi-inning reliever with three of his four appearances involving at least one up-and-down. Through eight innings, he's allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight.