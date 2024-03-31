Jarvis allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over three relief innings in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Rockies.

Jarvis fulfilled his role as a multi-inning reliever, working the sixth through eighth innings. He allowed traffic in all three frames and was eventually stung for a two-run home run by Brenton Doyle during his final inning. Jarvis competed for a spot in the rotation during spring training but was bypassed in favor of Tommy Henry after Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) opened the season on the injured list. Henry was rocked Saturday before Jarvis entered the game, and that the two are currently on the same schedule could make it convenient for manager Torey Lovullo to make a change. Eventually, Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery are expected to enter the rotation, which will obviate the need for either Jarvis or Henry as starters.