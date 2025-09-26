default-cbs-image
The Diamondbacks recalled Jarvis from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Jarvis has been with Reno since early September, but he'll rejoin the 28-man roster Friday in place of Nabil Crismatt. Jarvis has posted a 6.10 ERA in 20.2 innings with Arizona this season and an 8.47 ERA in 78.2 innings for Reno.

