The Diamondbacks optioned Jarvis to Triple-A Reno after Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Jarvis will lose his spot on the active roster as Anthony DeSclafani (thumb) is reinstated from the injured list. Jarvis allowed four runs without recording an out Saturday. He appeared in three games during the MLB stint, yielding seven runs across 6.1 innings.

