Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Sent to Reno
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks optioned Jarvis to Triple-A Reno after Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Jarvis will lose his spot on the active roster as Anthony DeSclafani (thumb) is reinstated from the injured list. Jarvis allowed four runs without recording an out Saturday. He appeared in three games during the MLB stint, yielding seven runs across 6.1 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Saves bullpen in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Back in big-league bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Mops up Sunday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Back in majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Returns to Triple-A•