Jarvis allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.2 relief innings in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Brewers.

It didn't look like an early night for starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who retired the first six batter faced before a troubling third inning. The left-hander retired just one batter in the inning, and Arizona needed a lift from Jarvis. He allowed a pair of solo home runs and gave his teammates some time to get back into the game. Jarvis is expected to continue as a long reliever but has been a starter at Triple-A Reno for much of the season and could be an option for starts over the final month.