Arizona outrighted Jarvis to Triple-A Reno on Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Jarvis was booted from the 40-man roster and designated for assignment last Friday but cleared waivers and will remain with the Diamondbacks' organization. The 27-year-old right-hander appeared in 12 games at the big-league level with Arizona last season and carded a 5.73 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 22 innings.