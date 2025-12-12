default-cbs-image
The Diamondbacks designated Jarvis for assignment Friday.

The transaction frees up a 40-man roster spot for Michael Soroka, whose signing was officially announced Friday. Jarvis has a 3.69 ERA over 105 innings at the major-league level, but that's come with an unappetizing 71:52 K:BB.

