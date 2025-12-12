Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks designated Jarvis for assignment Friday.
The transaction frees up a 40-man roster spot for Michael Soroka, whose signing was officially announced Friday. Jarvis has a 3.69 ERA over 105 innings at the major-league level, but that's come with an unappetizing 71:52 K:BB.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Recalled from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Sent to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Saves bullpen in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Back in big-league bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Mops up Sunday's loss•