Diamondbacks' Bryce Jarvis: Back in big-league bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks recalled Jarvis from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Jarvis has made eight appearances for Arizona this season, allowing seven runs with a 13:7 K:BB over 14.1 innings. He's pitched exclusively as a starter at Reno, so Jarvis will offer some length out of the big-league bullpen.
