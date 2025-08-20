default-cbs-image
The Diamondbacks recalled Jarvis from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Jarvis has made eight appearances for Arizona this season, allowing seven runs with a 13:7 K:BB over 14.1 innings. He's pitched exclusively as a starter at Reno, so Jarvis will offer some length out of the big-league bullpen.

