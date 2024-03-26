Jarvis will begin the season as a reliever, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Jarvis was nominally in the mix for the rotation this spring, but Ryne Nelson and Tommy Henry earned slots ahead of him. As such, Jarvis moves to the bullpen where he'll serve as the Diamondbacks long arm in a multi-inning role. He could be relied upon early as Arizona navigates an injury to Eduardo Rodriguez (lat).
