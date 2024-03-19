Jarvis is still in the mix for the fifth starter job, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gilbert re-examined the competition for the No. 5 job after the Diamondbacks optioned Slade Cecconi to minor-league camp Monday. Cecconi was seen as part of a three-man grouping that also includes Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson, but Jarvis has been building up innings despite not making a Cactus League start. The right-hander was up to 3.1 innings his last time out, when Jarvis allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five without ceding a run. The conventional thought is that Nelson is the leader at this stage of the spring.