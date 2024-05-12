Jarvis (0-2) was the losing pitcher in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to Baltimore. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one over one-plus innings.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo turned to Jarvis, the team's long arm out of the bullpen, to navigate extra frames. The lefty managed to extricate himself from a bases-loaded jam in the 10th inning thanks to double-play groundout but couldn't escape the 11th. Jordan Westburg reached down for the first pitch -- a slider at the bottom of the zone -- and got the end of the bat on the ball which landed just inside the right field line, plating the automatic runner for the Orioles' walk-off win. It was the fifth time in the last six games that Jarvis has allowed runs (8.59 ERA).