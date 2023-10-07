Jarvis isn't on the Diamondbacks' NLDS roster, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Although Jarvis put up a 3.04 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 23.2 innings in the majors this season, the Diamondbacks didn't use him out of the bullpen during their series against the Brewers. He'll now be cast off the roster ahead of their Divisional Series matchup against the Dodgers in favor of Kyle Nelson.