Jarvis allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's spring game against the Brewers.

Jarvis, who was scheduled to throw the fifth and sixth innings, but was unable to complete either frame, per Michael McDermott of SI.com. The right-hander threw 47 pitches, 29 for strikes. "You make some middle-middle mistakes, you're going to get banged around," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "Hopefully he starts to command the baseball a little bit better and work through some innings without having that pitch count climb." If Jarvis, who came up through the minors as a starter, were to make the roster, it would be as a multi-inning reliever, but the results have not been there this spring. Through two appearances, he's allowed eight runs on seven hits and three walks over two innings.