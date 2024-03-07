Walker (hand) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's Cactus League game versus the Rangers.
Walker missed a week of action with right hand soreness after being hit by a pitch, but his absence had always been viewed as precautionary. The slugger is 2-for-8 with a double and a single so far during Cactus League play.
