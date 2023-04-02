Walker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.
The Diamondbacks didn't have much success against Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw on Saturday, but Walker continued his dominance of the future Hall of Famer with a pair of hits, including a solo homer to left field in the second inning. The long ball was the fifth of his career against Kershaw in just 31 at-bats, but it didn't make much of an impact on the game, as Los Angeles rolled to a 10-1 victory. Walker has gone 4-for-10 with two RBI through his first three games of the campaign.
