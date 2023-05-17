Walker went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss against the Athletics.
Walker wasted no time getting the Diamondbacks on the board, swatting a two-run homer off Kyle Muller in the first inning and moving into a tie for 10th place in most home runs in MLB this season. The right-handed slugger ended up reaching base in each of his first three plate appearances, hitting an infield single in the third before being walked in the fifth. Though Walker had registered one hit in his last 16 at-bats, he has maintained strong plate discipline by drawing seven walks in that span. After exploding onto the fantasy scene with 36 home runs a season ago (160 games), Walker is on pace to beat those numbers in 2023 having whacked 10 long balls through 40 games.
