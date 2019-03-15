Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Continues solid approach at dish
Walker went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a run scored Thursday against San Francisco.
Walker tripled in the second inning and scored the game's first run, and then he smacked a ground-rule double in the fourth. The 27-year-old continues to have a solid spring and sports a .355 average with a home run, 11 RBI and five runs scored.
