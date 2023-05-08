Walker went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Nationals.
Walker put the Diamondbacks ahead 2-1 with his fourth-inning solo shot. He's hit safely in five straight games, going 10-for-23 (.435) in that span. The first baseman is up to eight homers, 26 RBI, 19 runs scored, one stolen base and seven doubles while slashing .282/.319/.532 through 32 contests. He's never hit better than .271 in a season, but there's no denying he's hot right now.
