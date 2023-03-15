Walker (hip) is penciled in for one of the two spring games Arizona plays Wednesday, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.
Walker, who was hit by a pitch on the hip Monday, did not play Tuesday. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said the injury is not serious, and that he could opt to give the first baseman another day off.
