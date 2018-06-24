Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Optimistic about next start
Buchholz (left side tightness) will be reevaluated over the next couple days, but thinks he will be fine to make his next start, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. He left Sunday's start after tossing five scoreless innings while striking out five against the Pirates, and ended up getting the win.
He says he has had an oblique problem in the past and said this doesn't feel like that. Of course, given his injury history, it wouldn't be surprising if the tests turned something up, and forced him to miss a few turns in the rotation. Matt Koch would seem like the most likely replacement in the rotation if Buchholz does miss time. For now, Buchholz's fantasy owners can be cautiously optimistic that he will be back on the bump next weekend at home against the Giants.
