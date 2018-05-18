Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Tabbed to start Sunday
Manager Torey Lovullo announced Buchholz will start against the Mets on Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Buchholz joined Arizona on a minor-league deal in early May after being let go by the Royals, and has a 2.93 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 27.2 innings (five starts) between Double-A and Triple-A this season. Robbie Ray remains on the disabled list with an oblique strain and has no firm timetable for his return, opening the door for the 33-year-old Buchholz.
