Carroll went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Monday's 7-5 loss to Colorado.
Carroll stole his third bag (caught twice) and logged his third multi-hit game of the season. He's batting just .225 with has one extra-base and one RBI through the season's first 10 games.
