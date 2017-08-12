Play

Descalso is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Aside from a three-hit game Thursday, Descalso has just two hits in nine games this month, so he'll head to the bench for a breather. Brandon Drury will start in his place at the keystone.

