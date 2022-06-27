Varsho went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over the Tigers.

Varsho's 1-for-17 performance over his four previous games saw him drop down to seventh in the order. His homer Sunday was his first since June 10, though he picked up three doubles in 12 contests in the interim. The 25-year-old is up to a .239/.303/.417 slash line with 10 homers, 32 RBI, 34 runs scored and four stolen bases across 67 contests. While he's slipped out of the leadoff role, his ability to play in the outfield or behind the dish should keep him in the lineup on a near-daily basis.