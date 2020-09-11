Peralta is not in the lineup Friday against the Mariners.
Peralta hits the bench for the second time in the last three games. Josh Rojas moves to left field in his absence. Peralta is hitting a respectable .288/.335/.397 on the season, but with the Diamondbacks far from contention, it's possible he sits more in favor of younger alternatives down the stretch.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Records two hits•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Crosses home plate in loss•