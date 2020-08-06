Peralta went 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 14-7 win over the Astros.

Peralta contributed a three-RBI triple in the fourth inning as part of a nine-run rally for Arizona. He later added a solo shot in the seventh for his first homer of the year. The left field is slashing .244/.304/.390 with eight RBI and four runs scored through 12 games.