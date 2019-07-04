Peralta (shoulder) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Peralta checked out of Wednesday's game after feeling discomfort in his right shoulder following a checked swing. This is the same shoulder that caused him to miss 11 games in late May/early June. The 31-year-old outfielder said he's been managing the shoulder since his return and is fearful there could be something more serious than the inflammation he was diagnosed with after undergoing an MRI in May. Peralta is hitting a pedestrian .252/.342/.388 since returning from the injured list at the beginning of June.

