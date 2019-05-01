Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Stays hot after earning honor
Escobar went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.
Fresh off being named the NL's Player of the Week, Escobar kept the good times rolling with his fourth three-hit performance over his last seven games. He's batting .517/.559/1.069 with three home runs, five doubles, a triple, eight RBI and nine runs scored during that stretch.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Drills two homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Day off Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Has another three-hit day•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Heats up•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Records three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers in first inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...