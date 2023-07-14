Longoria is starting at third base and batting sixth Friday in Toronto.

Emmanuel Rivera started three of the last four games before the All-Star break at third base, but it will be Longoria there to kick off the second half as Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to mix and match with the two at the hot corner. Longoria has an .828 OPS in 2023 but finished the first half hitless in his last five contests.