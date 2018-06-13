Diamondbacks' Fernando Salas: Notches win in relief
Salas recorded his fourth win of the season after giving up one run in 1.1 innings in Tuesday's 13-8 victory over the Pirates.
Salas has already factored into eight decisions through 30 relief appearances this season, but aside from the four wins, there isn't much in his profile to get excited about from a fantasy standpoint. He's striking out only 7.2 batters per nine innings and has proven far too hittable, with opposing batters slashing .326/.407/.732 against him.
