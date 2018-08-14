Fernando Salas: Let go by Braves
Salas was released by Atlanta on Monday.
Salas inked a minor-league deal with the Braves on July 16, but he lasted less than a month with his new team. He allowed eight runs on 14 hits while striking out nine across six innings out of the bullpen at Triple-A Gwinnett.
