Phillies' Fernando Salas: DFA'd by Philly
Salas was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday.
Salas had his contract selected by the Phillies on Monday and gave up one run on three hits during his lone appearance. The move was made to make room on the 40-man roster for the return of Tommy Hunter (elbow) from the 60-day injured list.
