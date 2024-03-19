Moreno started at catcher and went 1-for-3 in Monday's spring game against the Athletics.
Moreno was back in the lineup after being scratched last Thursday due to lower back tightness. In all, it was his first Cactus League game in a week. He's locked in as the Diamondbacks' primary catcher.
