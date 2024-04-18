Moreno (thumb) entered Wednesday's game in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 in a 5-3 loss to the Cubs.

Moreno was scratched from the lineup the last two games due to the injury. That he pinch hit for his replacement, Tucker Barnhart, and could have entered the game had Arizona tied it up in the ninth, suggests manager Torey Lovullo was comfortable with the thought of Moreno catching. He could rejoin the starting nine Thursday in San Francisco.