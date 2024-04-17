Moreno (thumb) was scratched from the Diamondbacks' lineup ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Cubs, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Moreno had been slated to rejoin the lineup after not starting in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-inning win due to a right thumb contusion, but he's been scratched for the second day in a row. He entered Tuesday's contest as a defensive replacement, but evidently swinging a bat still remains an issue. Consider the catcher day-to-day for the time being. Tucker Barnhart will once again fill in behind the plate.