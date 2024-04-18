Moreno (thumb) will catch and bat sixth in Thursday's game in San Francisco.
Worth noting is that Moreno was initially in Wednesday's lineup, too, before being scratched for the second straight day with a right thumb bruise. He did appear as a pinch-hitter in that contest, and for now it appears he's slated for a full workload Thursday.
