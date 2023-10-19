Moreno is batting third in Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday against the Phillies.

Moreno has posted an .889 OPS through 25 plate appearances this postseason while holding down the No. 5 spot in the Diamondbacks' lineup. Facing an 0-2 series deficit, Arizona will boost the 23-year-old catcher a bit higher for Game 3 versus the Phillies and left-hander Ranger Suarez. Tommy Pham is hitting fifth Thursday.