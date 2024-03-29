Moreno went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBI against the Rockies in Thursday's 16-1 Opening Day victory.

All of Moreno's production came in Arizona's 14-run third inning, during which the backstop recorded a run-scoring single and a two-run double. The 24-year-old dealt with a back injury in spring training but appears back to full health to begin the regular season. He's locked in as the Diamondback's primary catcher after slashing .284/.339/.408 with seven homers, 50 RBI and six steals during his first full big-league campaign last year.