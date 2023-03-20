Moreno (hand) is not dealing with a serious injury,Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Piecoro notes that Moreno was "doing fine" as of Sunday. The backstop was hit in the hand by a pitch during Saturday's Cactus League game, but he didn't go in for X-rays, and he should be returning to the lineup shortly. Moreno is expected to be a big part of the Arizona lineup in 2023 after being dealt from the Blue Jays in the deal for Daulton Varsho.