Moreno (back) will start at catcher and bat second in Monday's Cactus League game versus the Athletics, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Diamondbacks wound up giving Moreno an additional day to recover from his lower-back tightness, but he's back behind the plate Monday for the first time in a week. Moreno has had a productive spring, going 4-for-17 with one home run and a 2:3 K:BB over seven contests.