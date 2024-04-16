Moreno was scratched from the Diamondbacks' lineup ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Cubs due to a right thumb contusion, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Moreno bruised his thumb on a wild pitch during Monday's contest, and the damage is apparently severe enough to keep him from playing Tuesday. While he recovers, Tucker Barnhart will enter to play catcher and bat ninth.
