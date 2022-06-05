site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Jacob Webb: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Webb was designated for assignment Sunday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Webb gave up six earned runs in 5.1 innings at Triple-A this year. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Cole Tucker, who was claimed off waivers.
