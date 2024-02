Webb will earn $1 million in 2024 after winning his arbitration case against the Orioles on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Webb posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 22 innings after he was claimed off waivers by the O's in August, earning himself a $260,000 raise from last season. The 30-year-old righty projects as a middle reliever heading into 2024.