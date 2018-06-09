Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Hits solo shot Friday
Lamb went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Friday in the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win over the Rockies.
Lamb has reached base in each of his last six starts and is slashing a commendable .316/.435/.632 over that span. The third baseman still has major limitations against left-handed pitching, but he should make for a quality lineup option in all formats when the Diamondbacks face off against righty-heavy rotations in a given week.
