Marte went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Yankees.

Marte plated a couple of runs on sacrifice flies and has three RBI through the first five games. He's cooled off following two three-hit games to open the season, but Marte's getting on base with regularity (.417 OBP) early on and is tied for the team lead with six runs scored.