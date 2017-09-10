Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not starting Sunday
Marte is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Marte has picked up two hits in three consecutive games and scored four runs in that time. However, despite his tremendous display of hitting, the Diamondbacks will start Adam Rosales at shortstop and give Marte the day off.
