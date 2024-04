Marte went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Marte sent the fourth pitch of the game -- a hanging slider from Spencer Strider -- over the right-center field wall. It was the second consecutive game with a home run for Marte, who continued a hot start to the season. He's slashing .353/.385/.588 with four extra-base hits, five RBI and 10 runs scored over eight games.