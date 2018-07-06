Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Records seventh home run
Marte went 2-for-4 with a double, two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Padres.
Marte bounced back from two consecutive hitless performances by driving his seventh home run of the season over the left field wall in the eighth inning. He was one of the few Diamondbacks who was able to muster anything at the plate Thursday, though this was only his second multi-hit game since June 22. After hitting very well in the first half of June, Marte has come back to earth of late, hitting just .222/.239/.378 over the past 15 days.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Won't start Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Exits with possible leg injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.