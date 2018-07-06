Marte went 2-for-4 with a double, two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Padres.

Marte bounced back from two consecutive hitless performances by driving his seventh home run of the season over the left field wall in the eighth inning. He was one of the few Diamondbacks who was able to muster anything at the plate Thursday, though this was only his second multi-hit game since June 22. After hitting very well in the first half of June, Marte has come back to earth of late, hitting just .222/.239/.378 over the past 15 days.