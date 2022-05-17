Marte will sit for the afternoon portion of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Marte has hit .333/.419/.630 over his last 15 games, a dramatic reversal from the .135/.207/.203 line he recorded over his first 20. He won't be asked to start twice in one day Tuesday, so Jake Hager will get the call at second base for the afternoon contest.
