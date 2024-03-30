Share Video

Marte went 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Rockies.

Marte picked up where he left off after a scorching spring with two consecutive three-hit games to open the regular season. The second baseman slashed .370/.424/.574 with eight extra-base hits in 57 spring plate appearances.

